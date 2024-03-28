With most of his Liverpool squad yet to return from international duty, Jurgen Klopp got a chance to watch more of the club’s brightest prospects in training.

Wednesday saw the end of the international break and players begin to return to the AXA Training Centre, but it was a small group involved in the first session back.

Wataru Endo was the only player involved who had been on duty, having seen his stint with Japan end early after the cancellation of their World Cup qualifier in North Korea.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, James McConnell and Adrian were the only other senior players training as part of a 13-man squad.

The remainder of the group was comprised of academy call-ups, including a rare sighting with the first team of 17-year-old Kieran Morrison.

Morrison has been one of the standouts of the club’s youth setup throughout the campaign, with 11 goals and five assists in 22 games for the U18s as well as five appearances for the U21s.

Signed from Man United as an U14s player, the teenager can operate in a variety of roles including as a No. 8, but has most regularly been used on the right wing this term.

He was one of six teenagers in training on Wednesday, with centre-back Carter Pinnington, 17, another with minimal experience.

Midfielder Trey Nyoni, 16, winger Trent Kone-Doherty, 17, and goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, 16, were among the more regular features along with 19-year-old McConnell.

Fabian Mrozek and Oscar Kelly bolstered the goalkeeping ranks in the absence of Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

The inclusion of so many youngsters was, of course, out of necessity, but those brought in are all considered a big part of the club’s future.

Morrison in particular has been something of a hidden gem this season despite his prolific form for the U18s, as he is yet to even become a regular for the U21s.

It is unlikely to be long before he graduates on a full-time basis, though, with there even a chance he is given an opportunity during pre-season training under Liverpool’s next manager.

While the club are yet to confirm the news, Morrison is believed to have signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool earlier this year.