The Jurgen Klopp era kickstarted on October 17, 2015, when he took his place in the dugout for the first time, with Tottenham the opposition. But what happened to those in his first XI?

There were no goals scored or conceded, and the first win had to wait for another day. However, the trip to Spurs all those years ago already saw Klopp’s influence rub off on the squad.

The Reds covered 116km at White Hart Lane that day, it was further than any other game that season, with the press already in motion at the first opportunity.

The 0-0 draw was more than enough to fan the excitement of Klopp’s arrival and all that could be in store, even if his squad was not up to the level we knew it had to be to compete.

Nevertheless, the German made his side more than the sum of their parts, and with his era now coming to a close, it’s only apt to see where his first-ever starting XI is now.

Liverpool XI vs. Tottenham: Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno; Can, Lucas; Milner, Coutinho, Lallana; Origi

Simon Mignolet – Active

LFC departure: 2019

Current club: Club Brugge

The 35-year-old has gone on to become a key figure at Club Brugge, the side he joined straight after leaving Anfield in an £8.2 million deal.

Mignolet has played more than 230 games for Club Brugge, he has won the league three times with the club and also lifted the Belgian Super Cup.

Moreover, between 2019 and 2022, Mignolet won the Belgian First Division A Goalkeeper of the Year four times in a row.

Nathaniel Clyne – Active

LFC departure: 2020

Current club: Crystal Palace

The right-back returned to where it all started for him at Crystal Palace, initially on a short-term deal that has now extended to the four-year mark.

Clyne is often in and out of the Palace XI and has started just 54 league games since 2020. He is now 32 and his contract expires in the summer.

Martin Skrtel – Retired

LFC departure: 2016

Skrtel was forced to retire in 2022 after 21 years as a senior professional, with back injuries seeing him unable to feel his legs when playing.

As a promise to his friends, he did go back to play for his hometown club FK Hajskala Raztocno after wrapping up his professional career.

He played for Fenerbahce, Istanbul Basaksehir and Spartak Trnava after departing Anfield, where he has since returned to play for the Legends side – with hair!

Mamadou Sakho – ‘Active’

LFC departure: 2017

Current club: N/A

Immediately after leaving Liverpool, he stayed in the Premier League and joined Crystal Palace, where he played 75 games and stayed until 2021.

A return to his native France saw him sign for Montpellier, whom he played for until he quit in 2023 after a physical altercation with manager Michel Der Zakarian.

The 34-year-old has yet to rejoin another club and it remains to be seen if he signs a contract somewhere or hangs up his boots.

Alberto Moreno – Active

LFC departure: 2019

Current club: Villarreal

The left-back returned to Spain and joined Villarreal, experiencing both the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

He tore his ACL just over a year after joining the club and then again in 2022.

Moreno did, however, go on to lift the Europa League trophy in 2021 against Man United, scoring in the penalty shootout – and he, of course, made sure to remind United of his loyalties post-match! Is right.

Emre Can – Active

LFC departure: 2018

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

He now wears the captain’s armband for Dortmund, who he joined in 2020, after taking over the responsibilities from Marco Reus in the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old initially joined Juventus after opting against an extension at Anfield. The move wasn’t quite a success, he would often be overlooked for selection.

Can has found his home in Dortmund, though, playing primarily as their defensive midfielder.

Lucas Leiva – Retired

LFC departure: 2017

The Liverpool cult hero was forced into an early retirement in 2023 due to a heart condition, ending his time with boyhood club Gremio prematurely.

Lucas joined the Brazilian club after five consistent seasons with Lazio, who lifted three trophies during his time there.

He has since worked for Liverpool as an ambassador and we’re likely to see more of him in the future. Not so unlucky for us.

James Milner – Active

LFC departure: 2023

Current club: Brighton

Klopp may not have been ready to see Milner leave, but after eight trophy-laden years at the club, he sought a new challenge at Brighton – where he does start quite regularly.

Now 38, Milner continues to set the standards and is now, in fact, the Premier League‘s second all-time appearance maker with 634 games under his belt.

Philippe Coutinho – Active

LFC departure: 2018

Current club: Al-Duhail, on loan from Aston Villa

Talk about a defining transfer! For Liverpool, the £142 million deal set the foundations for the trophies that followed, while Coutinho found out the grass isn’t always greener.

He has played for Barcelona, Bayern Munich (loan), Aston Villa and now he’s in Qatar on a temporary deal with Al-Duhail – he’s played a total of 196 matches with these clubs since leaving Anfield.

Coutinho has lifted silverware, including the Champions League and LaLiga titles, but there will always be a feeling that his potential was not fully tapped into.

Adam Lallana – Active

LFC departure: 2020

Current club: Brighton

The 35-year-old returned to the south coast and remains a valuable asset to Brighton, with his experience readily tapped into.

His injury woes followed him and he’s nearing 100 appearances for the Seagulls, with the majority of his recent minutes for Roberto De Zerbi’s side coming as a late substitute.

Divock Origi – Active

LFC departure: 2022

Current c lub: Nottingham Forest, on loan from AC Milan

No one quite knows how to get the best out of Origi like Liverpool and Klopp did, he has struggled since leaving the club – at both AC Milan and now Nottingham Forest.

He’s scored just three goals since joining Milan and of his 53 combined outings for the Italian club and Forest to date, he’s started just 17.

The forward has been heavily linked with an MLS transfer.