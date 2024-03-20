★ PREMIUM
Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg to re-establish their 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga
Leverkusen CEO insists “nothing makes us think” Xabi Alonso will leave

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has insisted the club are planning for next season with Xabi Alonso at the helm.

The former Liverpool midfielder is the front-runner to take on the role of manager at Anfield this summer, when Jurgen Klopp will step down after almost nine years in charge.

He is also wanted by Bayern Munich, who are set to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the campaign.

However, Leverkusen chief Carro has poured cold water on such suggestions, claiming there is no indiciation Alonso will be going anywhere.

“He has a contract until 2026 and we are planning the next season with him at full speed. Nothing makes us think that he will not continue with us,” he told Marca.

Alonso took over at Leverkusen in October of last year with the German club sat 17th in the Bundesliga, and helped them end the season in sixth position.

They have since embarked on a 33-match unbeaten start to this campaign which has seen them build up a 10-point lead at the top of the table and taken them into the latter stages of the Europa League and DFB-Pokal.

Unsurprisingly, Carro has been blown away by the former Spain international’s impact and said: “As a coach, he is the number one in the world at the moment.”

