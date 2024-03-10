Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield for a massive game to decide who takes momentum into the Premier League title race. We’re live to give you the latest.
Kickoff is at 3.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Elliott, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Adrian, Nallo, Robertson, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Salah, Gakpo, Koumas
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Alvarez, Foden, Haaland
Subs: Ortega, Dias, Gvardiol, Gomez, Lewis, Kovacic, Nunes, Doku, Bobb
