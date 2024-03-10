Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield for a massive game to decide who takes momentum into the Premier League title race. We’re live to give you the latest.

Kickoff is at 3.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Elliott, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Nallo, Robertson, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Salah, Gakpo, Koumas

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Alvarez, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Gvardiol, Gomez, Lewis, Kovacic, Nunes, Doku, Bobb

Our coverage updates automatically below: