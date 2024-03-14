Liverpool host Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 this evening, leading 5-1 from last week’s first leg. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.
Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Artur Soares Dias (POR).
Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Artur Soares Dias (POR).
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Clark; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez
Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Elliott, McConnell, Diaz, Gordon, Koumas, Danns, Musialowski
Sparta Prague: Vindahl; Preciado, Vitik, Krejci, Zeleny; Solbakken, Kairinen, Laci; Birmancevic, Rynes, Kuchta
Subs: Vorel, Surovcik, Olatunji, Karabec, Tuci, Sadilek, Mejdr, Haraslin, Vydra, Panak, Wiesner, Sevcik
