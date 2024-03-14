Liverpool host Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 this evening, leading 5-1 from last week’s first leg. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Artur Soares Dias (POR).

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Clark; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Elliott, McConnell, Diaz, Gordon, Koumas, Danns, Musialowski

Sparta Prague: Vindahl; Preciado, Vitik, Krejci, Zeleny; Solbakken, Kairinen, Laci; Birmancevic, Rynes, Kuchta

Subs: Vorel, Surovcik, Olatunji, Karabec, Tuci, Sadilek, Mejdr, Haraslin, Vydra, Panak, Wiesner, Sevcik