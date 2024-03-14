★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 14, 2024: Road to Dublin branding seen before the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague – Follow the Europa League 2nd leg here

Liverpool host Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 this evening, leading 5-1 from last week’s first leg. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Artur Soares Dias (POR).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Clark; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Elliott, McConnell, Diaz, Gordon, Koumas, Danns, Musialowski

Sparta Prague: Vindahl; Preciado, Vitik, Krejci, Zeleny; Solbakken, Kairinen, Laci; Birmancevic, Rynes, Kuchta

Subs: Vorel, Surovcik, Olatunji, Karabec, Tuci, Sadilek, Mejdr, Haraslin, Vydra, Panak, Wiesner, Sevcik

