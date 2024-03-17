Liverpool are at Old Trafford for the quarter-final of the FA Cup, aiming to keep their hopes in every competition alive. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 3.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Today's blog is run by Harry McMullen

Teams

Man United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Kambwala, Maguire, Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, Amad, Antony, Forson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Bradley, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gravenberch, Clark, Elliott, Danns, Gakpo

