★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 17, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk leads his side out before the FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Man United vs. Liverpool – Follow the FA Cup quarter-final here!

Liverpool are at Old Trafford for the quarter-final of the FA Cup, aiming to keep their hopes in every competition alive. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 3.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by posting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar and in the comments below.

Teams

Man United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Kambwala, Maguire, Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, Amad, Antony, Forson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Bradley, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gravenberch, Clark, Elliott, Danns, Gakpo

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Live content loads above here. Follow This Is Anfield on Whatsapp for breaking news updates, media and more!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024