NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 2, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp arrives before the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool – Follow the huge league match here

The quadruple charge goes on, as Liverpool return to Premier League action with an important visit to the City Ground. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 3pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi

Subs: Turner, Felipe, Niakhate, Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Gardner, Awoniyi, Ribeiro

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gomez, Mac Allister, Clark; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Koumas, Danns, Nunez

