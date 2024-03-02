The quadruple charge goes on, as Liverpool return to Premier League action with an important visit to the City Ground. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff is at 3pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Teams
Nottingham Forest: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi
Subs: Turner, Felipe, Niakhate, Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Gardner, Awoniyi, Ribeiro
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gomez, Mac Allister, Clark; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo
Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Koumas, Danns, Nunez
