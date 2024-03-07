Liverpool’s European campaign restarts with a visit to Sparta Prague in the Europa League, in the first leg of their last-16 tie. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 5.45pm (UK), the referee is Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez (ESP).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Sparta Prague: Vindahl; Vitik, Krejci, Sorensen; Preciado, Kairinen, Solbakken, Zeleny; Birmancevic, Haraslin, Kuchta

Subs: Vorel, Surovcik, Vydra, Wiesner, Karabec, Sadilek, Mejdr, Laci, Sevcik, Rynes, Olatunji, Tuci

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Bradley, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gordon, Koumas, Musialowski

Our coverage updates automatically below: