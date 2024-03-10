Liverpool 1-1 Man City: Player Ratings

Liverpool were magnificent in their 1-1 draw at home to Man City, with so many Reds players doing themselves proud.

Liverpool 1-1 Man City

Premier League (28), Anfield

March 10, 2024

Goals: Mac Allister pen 50′; Stones 23′

Caoimhin Kelleher (out of 10) – 9

Kelleher has been fantastic in place of Alisson and he was again impressive here, making one vital save in particular.

The Irishman’s handling and distribution were both very good, and he made important saves to deny the both Julian Alvarez and Kevin De Bruyne.

A massive save to thwart Phil Foden after the break was the pick of the bunch, though.

Conor Bradley – 8

The young right-back was a bundle of energy down the right flank, providing forceful running and dangerous crosses, and he also defended well.

Switched off a few times, but that’s being ultra-harsh, given his lack of experience and the calibre of Liverpool’s opponents.

Jarell Quansah – 8

This was without a doubt the greatest challenge of Quansah’s burgeoning career to date, as he came up against an elite City side.

Like Bradley, the Englishman largely passed with flying colours, rarely looking like he didn’t belong on a pitch featuring so many world-class players.

Did lack communication with Bradley once, earning a barracking from Virgil van Dijk, but he now looks like a genuinely good squad player.

Even tested Stefan Ortega with a long-range strike late on!

Virgil van Dijk – 9

There was so much pressure on the captain to perform, considering he was the only one of the Reds’ preferred back five on the pitch!

The Dutchman made some vital interventions, including one header under his own crossbar, and was also superb in possession.

He did get robbed by Erling Haaland, as the whole of Anfield screamed “MAN ON!”, but it was hard to fault him, with so many big contributions made.

A couple of huge tackles where his leg came from nowhere.

Joe Gomez – 9

Gomez was preferred to Andy Robertson, which was arguably warranted, and he fought doggedly against the dangerous Phil Foden.

The 26-year-old was superb; he bit into tackles and drove forward, particularly when he switched to right-back.

Having a great season.

Wataru Endo – 9

Liverpool’s latest cult hero anchored the midfield and his influence was huge throughout a pulsating afternoon.

His tackling and ability to break up play with underrated interceptions stood out the most, but he was also subtly effective in possession.

Magnificent, quite frankly, and rightly loved by the fans.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Making his first start since the end of January, Szoboszlai was always only going to have so much energy in his legs at Anfield, but he gave it absolutely everything.

The Hungarian pressed the life out of City, also missing a good chance with a header, and while not at his best, more minutes should only bode well moving forward.

Replaced on the hour mark.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9 (Man of the Match)

Mac Allister has been one of Liverpool’s outstanding players in 2024 to date, and his class in the middle of the park again shone through here.

The Argentine was always looking to break the lines with his passing, also getting Rodri booked with one driving run, and his work off the ball was incredible.

Scored the equaliser from the penalty spot and was the best player on the pitch.

Harvey Elliott – 8

Deployed in Mohamed Salah‘s right-sided attacking role, Elliott had a good game.

The 20-year-old was typically strong technically in tight areas, linking well with Bradley, but his lack of pace compared to Salah failed to stretch City.

Has played a huge amount of football recently and looked tired as the minutes ticked by, but what heart he showed.

Luis Diaz – 9

Diaz was outstanding for the Reds, enjoying a memorable battle with Kyle Walker and providing unbelievable fitness levels.

The Liverpool winger was guilty of not providing killer end product, whether it be his crossing or finishing, but his movement and pace were a great outlet.

One unforgettable run to beat Rodri and Kyle Walker brought the home crowd to their feet – it was shattering just watching him!

Darwin Nunez – 7

Liverpool’s Mr Chaos faced a massive afternoon, but he wasn’t at his best and his most memorable moments were being flagged offside too often.

Of all the players on the pitch, he was the most frustrating, flagged offside five times but also another couple which saw him off the pace of play, too often flat footed.

He did, though, win the penalty that Mac Allister converted, and City’s defenders will have been pleased to see him substituted.

Substitutes

Andy Robertson (on for Bradley, 61′) – 8

Produced one brilliant cross to Nunez and provided more natural width and threat than Gomez.

Mohamed Salah (on for Szoboszlai, 61′) – 6

Played an inch-perfect pass through to Diaz, who should’ve scored, and had Nathan Ake looking terrified, but his final pass was lacking and his fitness showed too.

Cody Gakpo (on for Nunez, 76′) – 6

Couldn’t get into the game, which sums him up for late.

Subs not used: Adrian, Nallo, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Koumas

Jurgen Klopp – 9

This was Liverpool’s biggest game of the season so far, as Klopp potentially faced Pep Guardiola for the last time in English football.

The manager’s starting lineup made plenty of sense given the players unavailable, and what a performance he masterminded.

The Reds outplayed Guardiola’s men and deserved to win in the end.

The only negative was the sub of Gakpo for Nunez, which didn’t work out.

We are going to miss Klopp so much – overall, days like this sum up his genius.