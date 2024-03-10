Liverpool can make it 30 home matches unbeaten against Man City this weekend, as the visitors look to improve their awful record at Anfield.

The Reds face an enormous Premier League game on Sunday afternoon, as Pep Guardiola’s side head to Merseyside trailing their rivals by one point.

The significance of a win for either side cannot be downplayed, in what could be Jurgen Klopp‘s final meeting with Guardiola in English football.

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 29 Anfield matches, in all competitions, scoring 87 goals in that time, and are unbeaten at home in the last 25 league games, since Leeds won 2-1 in October 2022.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 55 league games at Anfield, winning 42 and drawing 12 – Real Madrid are the last visiting team to win there, coming from 2-0 down to win 5-2 in February 2023.

Klopp’s record against Guardiola

Liverpool have lost five times to City in the league during Klopp’s tenure, which is the most they have suffered at the hands of any other team.

The German has won eight and lost seven of his 21 encounters with Guardiola as Reds boss, in all competitions.

Against the Spaniard, Klopp has won 12 and lost 11 during his time as a manager with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, and he has faced Guardiola more times in his managerial career (29) than any other manager.

The Liverpool manager was sent off against City for dissent in Liverpool’s Anfield victory in October 2022.

More Mo brilliance vs. Man City?

Mohamed Salah has scored 11 goals in his 19 Liverpool appearances against City, in all competitions, with only Ian Rush (15) scoring more.

The 31-year-old is the only Liverpool player in history to score against City in four different meetings in the same season, doing so in 2022/23, when he found the net in both league games plus the Community Shield and League Cup.

Should Salah score on Sunday, he will have scored at least 20 goals in seven separate seasons for the Reds – he would be the first Red in history to do so.

City’s Anfield woes

City’s last victory at Anfield in front of fans came in May 2003 when former Reds Nicolas Anelka and Robbie Fowler played up front.

Anelka scored both goals in a 2-1 win after Liverpool had initially led.

City have won one of the last 20 league visits to Anfield and two of the last 32 in the top flight – they have taken nine points from a last possible 60 at Anfield.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 19, Jota 14, Nunez 16, Gakpo 11, Diaz 11, Jones 5, Szoboszlai 6, Gravenberch 3, van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 2, Elliott 2, Endo 2, Mac Allister 3, Danns 2, Bradley 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, Koumas 1, own goals 6.

Man City: Haaland 29, Foden 18, Alvarez 16, Bernardo Silva 8, Rodri 7, Akanji 4,

Doku 4, Ake 3, Grealish 3, Bobb 2, De Bruyne 2, Kovacic 2, Palmer 2, Hamilton 1, Lewis 1, Phillips 1, own goals 4.

*Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).