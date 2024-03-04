★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans all say the same thing ahead of “biggest game” – Anfield must be “feral”

Liverpool have a huge week ahead of them, and while Jurgen Klopp will say that his only focus is on Thursday’s game, eyes are already being drawn to Sunday and the anticipation of a “feral” Anfield.

Klopp will be delighted his team have a few extra days of recovery between now and Thursday’s Europa League trip to Sparta Prague, a fixture that precedes their most important league game.

While the manager and his team will, rightly, focus on the first match, Liverpool fans are already looking ahead to Sunday and its possibilities, with just a point separating the two teams.

With the Reds winning in the last minute at Forest and City completing a comeback against Man United, they sit on 63 and 62 points respectively after 27 Premier League games.

The significance of Liverpool taking all three points against Pep Guardiola’s side is not lost on anyone, and fans are already urging Anfield to be at its hostile best…

If Liverpool want to lift the Premier League trophy, they need to be the ones taking points off their closest rivals, we’ve seen time and time again that we cannot simply rely on others.

Anfield has the potential to be the game-changer on Sunday, let’s not forget City’s only win from their last 20 visits was when there were no fans inside the ground…

A huge week awaits Klopp’s side and anticipation, plus all the nerves, are already building. Let’s make sure it’s another special few days for this team, Reds!

