Liverpool have a huge week ahead of them, and while Jurgen Klopp will say that his only focus is on Thursday’s game, eyes are already being drawn to Sunday and the anticipation of a “feral” Anfield.

Klopp will be delighted his team have a few extra days of recovery between now and Thursday’s Europa League trip to Sparta Prague, a fixture that precedes their most important league game.

While the manager and his team will, rightly, focus on the first match, Liverpool fans are already looking ahead to Sunday and its possibilities, with just a point separating the two teams.

With the Reds winning in the last minute at Forest and City completing a comeback against Man United, they sit on 63 and 62 points respectively after 27 Premier League games.

The significance of Liverpool taking all three points against Pep Guardiola’s side is not lost on anyone, and fans are already urging Anfield to be at its hostile best…

Next Sunday Anfield could be the most feral place you’ve ever been. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) November 2, 2019

Anfield being feral is the best place in the world, every single one of us in that ground has a small part to play next Sunday. Bring it on ?? — Andy (@ABJ_LFC) March 3, 2024

Need this on Sunday. Greet the Reds, scare the blues. Make Anfield the loudest it’s ever been. Up the reds. pic.twitter.com/sb4h6OlSZl — ??????? ???? (@AnfieldAura) March 3, 2024

Liverpool vs Manchester City, 13th April 2014 – Anfield Road. Same again on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/CuPEHaNMel — Sam (@_OLiverpoolfans) March 3, 2024

That ground next week against city has to be fucking feral — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 2, 2024

Anfield being feral is the best place in the world, every single one of us in that ground has a small part to play next Sunday. Bring it on ?? — Andy (@ABJ_LFC) March 3, 2024

Anfield better be the most hostile stadium in the world next week — Roopa Vyas (@LFC_RV) March 3, 2024

The biggest game the Premier League will ever see, ever, so If you haven't relised the magnitude of this game then stay at home and boil your head. Just remember no1 has witnessed us lift The Premier League at Anfield. Not even ur arl man pic.twitter.com/plYKTX2Hwe — LFC Sales (@Lfcsalesinfo) March 4, 2024

Our performance at Anfield next Sunday needs to be as big as the ones in 2018 and the year we won the League. We need to suffocate them — JAMES (@JAMES77458423) March 3, 2024

If Anfield delivers we beat them Sunday. Simple as that. When it’s hostile they shit the fucking bed every time. — ??? ?????? ????????? ? (@TMLFC1) March 3, 2024

You can’t rely on others if you want to win the Premier League. Onto next Sunday. Anfield. — Marty Sikora (@marty_sikora) March 3, 2024

If Liverpool want to lift the Premier League trophy, they need to be the ones taking points off their closest rivals, we’ve seen time and time again that we cannot simply rely on others.

Anfield has the potential to be the game-changer on Sunday, let’s not forget City’s only win from their last 20 visits was when there were no fans inside the ground…

A huge week awaits Klopp’s side and anticipation, plus all the nerves, are already building. Let’s make sure it’s another special few days for this team, Reds!