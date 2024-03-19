Liverpool’s ticket allocation for the Europa League quarter-final visit has been confirmed, with only 750 fans given access to watch the Reds at Atalanta.

After safely dispatching Sparta Prague in the last 16 to tune of 11-2 on aggregate, Jurgen Klopp‘s side were drawn to face Serie A’s Atalanta.

The small nature of the Italian side’s stadium is no surprise to Liverpool having made a visit in the Champions League in 2020, but that was when games were played behind closed doors.

The Stadio di Bergamo holds a capacity 21,000 and Liverpool have an allocation of just 750 for their visit in the second leg of the quarter-final tie on April 18.

Atalanta’s away end occupies one small corner of the ground, and the allocation means Reds will be outnumbered 28 to one in Italy.

It is not unusual in the Europa League for allocations to be smaller than usual, but Liverpool were drawn against the side with the smallest stadium capacity of the final eight.

Liverpool have already informed fans that the ticket collection process will be at a location in Bergamo.

Klopp’s side will hope to head to Italy with an advantage from the first leg at Anfield on April 11, with a semi-final against either Benfica or Marseille on the cards.

The other side of the draw opens up the potential of meeting Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the final, which would be Klopp’s final game in charge of Liverpool should we get that far.

The last time the Reds faced Atalanta they won 5-2 on aggregate, scoring five on the Italian’s home turf – we wouldn’t be against a similar outcome nearly four years later!