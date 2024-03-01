Liverpool hope to welcome Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai back into their squad when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but neither are expected to start.

Jurgen Klopp‘s options for the starting XI remain extremely light as his side look to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League.

There is no doubt over who will start in goal, with Caoimhin Kelleher set to continue deputising for the injury Alisson Becker – who has now missed the last five games and is expected to miss five more.

Both Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are in line to start in central defence after playing just a half each in FA Cup victory in midweek as their minutes were managed by Klopp.

The full-backs are perhaps trickier to select, but should Joe Gomez get the nod on the left as a result of Andy Robertson‘s recent illness, then Conor Bradley is an obvious pick on the right.

In midfield, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister look certain starters after overcoming a knock and illness respectively.

But with Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic still out, and Szoboszlai only likely to make the bench, Bobby Clark could well get the nod for what would be his full league debut.

Up top, it would be a surprise if Nunez is risked from the start upon his return, and so a front three that has become familiar of late should get the nod.

That, of course, comprises Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

An alternative option would involve either Bradley in attack, with Robertson coming into the side and Gomez at right-back, or Jayden Danns getting a full debut and Elliott dropping back into midfield instead of Clark and Gakpo on the right.

Potential Liverpool lineup to face Forest: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Clark; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz