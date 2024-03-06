Mo Salah has been included in Liverpool’s 23-man squad to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League, but there is one notable absentee.

That missing player comes in the shape of Jayden Danns who, according to the Liverpool Echo, suffered a concussion against Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old missed Wednesday’s training session due his aerial clash with goalkeeper Matz Sels on Saturday, for which Danns received a yellow card.

On a brighter note, Salah is involved, as is Caoimhin Kelleher who was subject to rumours of an injury on Tuesday. Thankfully, there seems to be nothing to it, as he was pictured training a day later.

Adrian is on the plane also, having recently been added to the Europa League squad for the second half of the season.

Notable inclusions in the squad include Mateusz Musialowski, Kaide Gordon and Lewis Koumas – all three of whom started the under 21s’ 2-0 loss vs. Aston Villa at the weekend.

Amara Nallo and Trey Nyoni trained with the first team on Wednesday, but weren’t called up for the plane to the Czech Republic.

The same can be said of goalkeepers Oscar Kelly and Luke Hewitson, though the latter is ineligible anyway as he is currently on loan at eighth-tier Stalybridge Celtic.

The starting lineup for this game is difficult to predict but, with Man City to come on Sunday and a second leg to rectify a possible defeat, Klopp could field a team of relative inexperience.

It is likely that we see Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk play a half each again, as they partner Jarell Quansah.

Joe Gomez should also feature at some point, whether that be on the right, instead of Conor Bradley, or the left, for Andy Robertson.

Liverpool travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Szoboszlai

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Musialowski, Koumas