In their final game before the international break, Liverpool face Man United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp able to name a strong team.

The Reds have been injury-hit throughout this season, but they have not allowed it to affect them as they continue to battle across all competitions.

Having had constant fitness issues throughout the campaign, there is now a feeling that Liverpool’s problems are easing.

Key trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota may all be absent, but there has been positive news surrounding them.

Jones should return after the international break, meaning he is available for the visit of Brighton on March 31, while Alexander-Arnold and Jota could return for the Premier League game at Old Trafford on April 7.

Here is the latest on who is fit to face the Red Devils:

While Liverpool are still without many influential figures, there are now enough available players for Klopp to pick a formidable starting XI at Old Trafford.

Ibrahima Konate is likely to miss out with a hamstring injury, but Ryan Gravenberch is back after recovering from an ankle problem suffered in the Carabao Cup final.

Joel Matip and Thiago are both potentially out for the rest of the season while Ben Doak is yet to return, but Stefan Bajcetic is back in light training, with Klopp saying:

“Stefan is pretty much now in his pre-season to make him physically ready so, in the moment, if he feels something it’s not injuries but intensity. “He is a young lad, so we have to make sure that we don’t use him before he is then really ready.”

Alisson still looks likely to be out for a significant period, too, given the lack of an update on him.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Man United

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Koumas, Gordon, Musialowski, Danns