Liverpool’s injury problems have eased ahead of Thursday’s clash with Sparta Prague, but there are still a number of key players missing.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side host Sparta in the Europa League on Thursday evening, leading 5-1 in their last-16 tie.

Legs may still be jaded after an incredible effort against Man City last weekend, while there is also Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Man United to focus on.

For that reason, Klopp will surely ring the changes at Anfield, and thankfully, the manager has more options to call upon than in recent weeks.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Sparta:

The biggest news is that there are no fresh injury problems from the City game, in a match that saw remarkable levels of intensity and quality on show.

And in fact, the Reds received a boost with Ryan Gravenberch returning to training on the eve of this clash, though his involvement would be strictly from the bench, if at all.

Unfortunately, Ibrahima Konate is still absent despite training alone this week, as he continues to nurse the hamstring issue suffered at Sparta last Thursday.

Nothing has changed regarding the fitness of so many longer-term absentees, Alisson and Diogo Jota are expected back sometime in April.

Meanwhile, the hope is that Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold are back soon after the international break.

Joel Matip is out for the season with an ACL injury, while Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak may all end up being in the same boat when it comes to a competitive return.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Sparta Prague

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Koumas, Gordon, Musialowski