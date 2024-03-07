Liverpool visit Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday evening, as key injured players gradually return to the fold. Here’s who’s available for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side secured an invaluable late 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend, as they cling to top spot in the Premier League.

Focus now turns to Europe, however, and the first leg of their last 16 tie with Sparta, in a competition Liverpool are favourites to win.

Injuries continue to be the biggest threat to the Reds’ quadruple dream, though, and the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are among those who are still missing.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Sparta:

The big boost of the week has been Mohamed Salah‘s return to full training, having not started for Liverpool since New Year’s Day.

His return to the travelling squad comes at the cost of the impressive Jayden Danns, who has been left on Merseyside after a concussion suffered at the City Ground.

While there are a number of long-term absentees currently, one player who may not be too far away from returning is Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman injured his ankle in the League Cup final win over Chelsea, but a return after the international break looks on the cards, according to This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch.

The same could apply to Curtis Jones, who was seen at training on Tuesday no longer wearing his protective boot. Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is still in his knee brace.

Key trio Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez could all earn more minutes on Thursday after returning from the bench against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool’s confirmed 23-man squad vs. Sparta Prague

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Szoboszlai

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Musialowski, Koumas