Jurgen Klopp cast some doubt over Luis Diaz‘s availability over the international break, but the winger joined up with his Colombia team-mates and participated in training on Tuesday.

Diaz played 114 of the 120 minutes at Old Trafford on Sunday and in the aftermath Klopp revealed a groin concern for the winger, saying “Lucho felt his groin.”

Nevertheless, just a day later the 27-year-old traveled to London to join the rest of the Colombia squad as they prepare for two friendlies over the break.

On Monday, as revealed by Colombian outlet Noticias Caracol, Diaz did recovery work in the gym while the majority of Nestor Lorenzo’s squad took part in an outdoor training session.

But just a day later, Diaz has been pictured with the rest of the squad, and it appears as though it is business as normal for the winger despite the injury concerns.

It eases some of the worry but with two friendlies, against Spain (March 22) and Romania (March 26), Klopp will be hopeful that Diaz will be managed carefully.

Liverpool’s No. 7 has played almost 1,000 minutes since January 31, a significant number of minutes that will only grow while with Colombia and on his return to domestic action.

Diaz was one of three injury worries that Klopp noted after Sunday’s defeat, Cody Gakpo was another but he has joined up with the Netherlands squad, while Darwin Nunez remains on Merseyside.

The No. 9 withdrew from the Uruguay squad with a hamstring issue, but This Is Anfield’s David Lynch reports the issue will have settled by the time the Reds return against Brighton on March 31.