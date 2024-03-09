Man City have taken action to prevent any distractions from Liverpool supporters in the buildup to Sunday’s clash, changing their travel plans to avoid issues.

Typically, clubs across the Premier League will stay in a hotel in the city they are visiting overnight before a game.

It allows for less margin for error when it comes to players arriving late or disturbances with sleep, as many will have young children at home.

Liverpool do so for games both home and away, with the Titanic Hotel their base for fixtures at Anfield – which will be no different this weekend.

However, Pep Guardiola and his Man City squad and staff will not be staying in Liverpool overnight, with the Mail‘s Jack Gaughan claiming this is to avoid “tomfoolery.”

The Manchester club are “choosing to mitigate the risk of any potential firework displays or general tomfoolery around their hotel by remaining in Manchester on Saturday evening.”

That means City will make the short trip to Liverpool on Sunday morning instead, before a pre-match meal and meetings at a hotel in the city.

Liverpool supporters attracted headlines for a firework display outside of Real Madrid’s team hotel before the Champions League last 16 opener in 2023.

It seemed to pay off early on, as Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored within the first 14 minutes of a blistering start, but the Reds went on to lost 5-2.

Further measures will be taken by Merseyside Police in the buildup to Sunday’s 3.45pm kickoff – which was already moved from the traditional 4.30pm slot at the request of authorities.

The Mail‘s Mike Keegan reports that “surveillance teams” will be deployed around Anfield to “covertly film events,” in an effort to deter any ugly incidents.

Measures will apply to both sets of supporters, with match commander Iain Wyke warning against any tragedy chanting, which has been an issue in previous meetings with Man City.

Wyke explained: “We are working to ensure this game can be enjoyed safely by all, whilst at the same time minimising any disruption to local residents and on the roads.

“As with all Premier League fixtures at Anfield, we will have officers on duty at the ground and the surrounding area, both uniformed and plain clothed, supported by CCTV, the Dog Section, mounted police and other specialist resources.

“We will also have a city centre policing plan in place throughout the day.

“Our policing style will be firm, fair and friendly, but officers will not tolerate any tragedy chanting, which became an offence under legislation last year, the throwing of missiles or the use of pyrotechnics inside or outside of the stadium.”