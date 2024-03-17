Man United could now be without one of their key midfielders for Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool, after an update from his national team.

Casemiro was due to join the Brazil squad for their friendlies against England and Spain later this month.

But manager Dorival Jr. has now revealed a new injury for the veteran midfielder in a statement released hours before kickoff between Man United and Liverpool.

“From a pre-list made by the Brazilian national team’s technical committee with 50 names, 13 of them were already away due to injuries at their clubs,” he explained.

Alisson was among those not available, with the goalkeeper out with a serious hamstring injury.

Dorival Jr. added: “Unfortunately, we also lost Casemiro. Therefore, Pepe, from Porto, a native striker who now plays as a midfielder, is called up.”

While the injury is yet to be confirmed by Man United, the suggestion is that Casemiro will not be involved in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The 32-year-old has struggled for form this season like many of his team-mates, but Erik ten Hag still considers him a first-choice starter in midfield.

He has started all 21 of his appearances in 2023/24 so far, including each of the last nine games, with only Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay clocking more minutes on the pitch of United’s midfielders.

Presuming Casemiro is unable to feature against Liverpool, Ten Hag could field Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat as his deep-lying midfielders.

McTominay and Fernandes were both used further forward in attack in United’s two most recent games – a 3-1 loss to Man City and a 2-0 win over Everton – and would likely be retained if Rasmus Hojlund is unable to start.

Hojlund should be passed fit, however, which would allow McTominay to join Mainoo in midfield instead and see the return of a 4-2-3-1 shape.

United did see Mason Mount return to full training in the week, though the one-time Liverpool target is unlikely to be contention to start.

Predicted Man United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

