After just 45 minutes of Liverpool action since New Year’s Day, Mo Salah is back in team training with the Reds’ squad.

The Egyptian could be seen smiling and moving freely as he trained ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League match against Sparta Prague.

Along with the rest of the squad, he flies out to the Czech Republic late on Wednesday afternoon, ready for Thursday’s match which kicks off at 5.45pm (GMT), or 6.45pm local time.

Last Friday, Jurgen Klopp said: “I don’t think Mo’s too far off, but he will not reach tomorrow, and from there we have to go.

“Like with the other two (Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai), touch and go and that stays with Mo, unfortunately, a bit longer.

“I think next week, at any point, it’s possible [he returns]. He’s on the way back definitely, but not there yet.”

Nunez and Szoboszlai both came on against Nott’m Forest at the weekend, with the former scoring the winning goal.

Despite returning to full training, it is unlikely that Salah will start against Sparta Prague, though Liverpool will want to get minutes into his legs before Sunday’s clash with Man City.

Having said that, Salah took no time to look back to his best when he came on against Brentford on February 17.

His second-half appearance, in which he scored and provided an assist, was his only Liverpool game since New Year’s Day, due to the hamstring problem he picked up at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Like with Nunez, Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent times, Salah returned, only to immediately go back to the treatment table in the subsequent days.

We hope to hear more from Klopp on Salah’s fitness when the manager holds his pre-match press conference at 7pm (GMT).

You can watch the press conference live HERE, on This Is Anfield’s YouTube channel.

None of Liverpool’s other injured players are expected to return before the international break.