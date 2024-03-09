Mohamed Salah has insisted Jurgen Klopp‘s decision to leave Liverpool won’t impact his future with the club, amid speculation that key names could depart.

Though the dust has settled to an extent following Klopp’s shock announcement back in January, there remains an uncertainty around Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group are close to appointing Michael Edwards in a senior role to oversee football operations, while Richard Hughes is expected to follow as sporting director.

But with Klopp’s successor not yet established, there could be concerns over key players within the squad deciding it is time to move elsewhere.

Salah and Virgil van Dijk are chief among those with doubts over their futures, given their contracts expire in 2025 – the captain was already forced to dismiss speculation after admitting he “didn’t know” whether he saw himself as part of the next reign.

Speaking to Jamie Carragher in an interview for Sky Sports, however, Salah has insisted Klopp’s exit will not impact any decision of his own.

“No, no,” he said when asked whether a new manager will affect his situation at the club.

“It’s life. It’s part of life now, everything moves. Players left the club already, very important players left the club.

“The manager is also very important for the club, but he’s leaving the club.

“One day I will leave the club, but no [Klopp leaving won’t affect my future].”

There is an acceptance that Salah may not stay at Anfield for the rest of his career, but his latest comments should allay fears that he is already planning to move on.

The hope will be that, amid ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, Liverpool can instead agree terms with their No. 11 on an extended contract.

With the foundation in place with a new-look squad and the restructuring underway off the field, there should be enough to convince players like Salah that the Reds will not fall by the wayside.

“In pre-season you could see the quality we have, of course we sold a lot of good players but I could see that the players the club bought were unbelievable,” he continued.

“They really wanted to achieve something, I could see that. The quality from the pre-season, I was really, really positive about it.

“I thought ‘we’re going to go and win something’.”