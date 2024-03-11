Those in the media were left in awe of a fantastic game between Liverpool and Man City, as the Reds shone brightest in a thrilling 1-1 draw.

These two sides have served up some classics down the years, and the quality on show at Anfield on Sunday was again breathtaking.

If City made the better start, leading through John Stones’ goal, Liverpool were blistering in the second half, blowing their rivals away.

Alexis Mac Allister‘s penalty earned the Reds a point, and while it could have been a better result, they remain ahead of City in the Premier League table.

Here’s how the media assessed Liverpool’s draw.

What a game we all witnessed at Anfield…

Oliver Holt of the Mail could only admire the brilliance on show at Anfield:

“When people talk about the many times that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola faced each other in English league football, they will talk about the last meeting most rapturously of all. They will talk about a squally day on Merseyside, with a bitterly cold wind blowing in off the River Mersey and they will say that this was their masterpiece. “It was an epic. It was an instant classic. It was a game that finished 1-1 but could have been 5-5. It had a first half when Guardiola’s Manchester City were the better side and a second half when Klopp’s Liverpool played like men possessed and overran last season’s Treble winners. “It was order against chaos. It was relentless. It was breathless. It was chance after chance after chance. It was the imperiousness of Virgil van Dijk. It was the beauty of Kevin de Bruyne’s passing. It was the irrepressibility of Darwin Nunez. It was the composure of Rodri. It had everything.”

On Twitter, Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy lauded another “absorbing” Liverpool-City clash:

“Another wildly absorbing, enlivening, exhausting battle between two teams that have come to define an era and rewrite what it takes to be champions of England. “Superb from Arsenal to rise to the level Manchester City and Liverpool have set. Some title race we’re being treated to!”

While the draw wasn’t ideal, especially given Liverpool’s dominance, David Lynch feels it could be a valuable point come May:

“Liverpool will probably feel some disappointment over not having won that given the way they completely dominated the second half. “But that could end up being a very important point in the end, particularly with Arsenal heading to Manchester City soon.”

David Hytner of the Guardian was full of admiration for Liverpool, as they continue to use Klopp’s imminent exit as inspiration:

“Everybody has felt it, the notion that Jurgen Klopp’s end-of-season departure will turbocharge Liverpool to the Premier League title, the team and supporters riding a wave of emotion to glory. “Since the manager dropped the bombshell towards the end of January, Liverpool have barely put a foot wrong, apart from losing at Arsenal. “Here against Manchester City, they pushed as if their lives depended on it.”

There were some outstanding individual performances…

Mark Jones of the Mirror felt Mac Allister was a standout figure:

“The penalty was the cue for Liverpool to turn the screw, and Diaz really should have had them ahead before the hour mark and the introduction of Mo Salah. “He’d been off the pitch when the penalty was awarded allowing Mac Allister to take one for the second game running, and the World Cup winner was an absolutely masterful presence in the middle of the park as the Reds turned the screw. “The £35 million signing – and what a bargain that is by the way – is Liverpool’s most important midfielder, and he’s a tempo setter and control mechanism in the centre of the pitch, allowing those in front of him to try and cause chaos.”

James Pearce was hugely impressed with Liverpool’s two centre-backs on the day:

“Van Dijk absolutely immense again today. And credit to Quansah – so composed and repaid the manager’s faith once again.”

Wataru Endo vs. Man City 96% Pass accuracy

1 Chance created

6/7 Duels won

4/4 Tackles won

2 Interceptions

6 Recoveries The best 6 in the world might have played at Anfield today but he wasn't the best 6 on the pitch. Another sensational Endo performance. pic.twitter.com/M22AP7sXOX — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) March 10, 2024

Speaking after the game, Klopp claimed the brilliant Wataru Endo has become a “world-class” player this season:

“What can you expect when you sign 31-year-old captain of Japan and he will be a standout player in the Premier League? “You never know that people can develop to world class but that’s what happened.”

The title race is going right to the wire…

Jason Burt of the Telegraph feels City are still favourites for glory, but it is too tight to call:

“This was a meeting for the ages; a contest worthy of two Premier League title contenders; a fitting finale if it is the last dance between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. “There is a third club in this conversation, of course, and as Liverpool and Manchester City played out this intense, fierce draw the winners were Arsenal who are remain top of the Premier League table. “With 10 games to go it is obviously far too close to call with Arsenal ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and just a point in front of the champions, City. “With course and distance City may be third but probably remain the favourites as they search for an unprecedented fourth title in a row. But no-one has rattled them quite how Liverpool rattled them here in a raucous second-half.”

Jones believes all three title rivals will feel content with Sunday’s result:

“Arsenal are still a very real runner in this most tantalising of title races, and while they will likely be happy with this result, both of these sides will probably gladly take their point too. “City, of the two, probably had more reason to feel this was two points lost given that they lost a lead at a time when they could have turned the screw, but this is a result all three parties involved in this thrilling race will probably shake hands on. “Now to the thrills and spills of the run-in.”

Finally, BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty feels Liverpool should be confident about going all the way: