Ibrahima Konate does not appear to have recovered from injury to make the Liverpool squad to face Man City, with 17-year-old Amara Nallo called up instead.

After being forced off early into the second half of Thursday’s 5-1 win at Sparta Prague, Konate underwent a scan to assess a suspected hamstring injury.

Already considered a doubt for the visit of Man City, the Frenchman seems to have missed out entirely.

The Liverpool squad took in their usual pre-match walk on Sunday, with a 21-man group returning to the Titanic Hotel to be greeted by fans.

Konate was not present, instead arriving at Anfield with the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, with academy defender Nallo seemingly brought in as cover.

"That's a massive blow for Liverpool" ? Ibrahima Konaté arrives early to Anfield NOT on the team bus… pic.twitter.com/MAjOFrzfUJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

A summer signing from West Ham, Nallo has been a regular with the Liverpool U21s this season, but was pulled from the side to play Reading on Sunday afternoon with Carter Pinnington partnering Rhys Williams instead.

There are no new injuries in the first team, with Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all involved as expected.

Jayden Danns looks to have been forced to sit another fixture out, as he follows concussion protocol after a blow to the head against Nottingham Forest.

Fellow youngsters Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Conor Bradley are all included, however, along with 16-year-old Kornel Misciur, who serves as third goalkeeper.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a number of changes for a huge clash at the top of the Premier League, including a switch at centre-back.

Jarell Quansah has been tipped to start in place of Konate, though Gomez is also an option if he is not required at full-back.

Liverpool squad spotted pre-Man City

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, Nallo

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Koumas