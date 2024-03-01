Alexis Mac Allister is enjoying quite the debut season at Liverpool, and he has been taken in by Liverpool supporters.

Born in Santa Rosa in Argentina, Mac Allister had a short loan spell at the renowned Boca Juniors during his early years as a Brighton player, making 13 appearances for one of Argentina’s biggest clubs.

Boca, of course, are known for their fervent support and Mac Allister says he notices similarities to that and how Liverpool supporters back their players – in a manner which is different to the rest of the English clubs.

Speaking with DSports, the 25-year-old said: “I note a lot of difference in how they [Liverpool fans] support here and the passion they have for their team and the city, there is nothing like it in England.

“That’s why I always compared it to Boca. On that matter, with fans and passion they are very similar clubs.”

Mac Allister’s short loan spell gave him a sample of the atmosphere and passionate fans in Buenos Aires and he admits he’d maybe like to return to La Bombonera one day.

“I don’t like to promise that I will return because the reality is that there is still a long way to go, but anything can happen,” Mac Allister explained.

“Obviously, the desire is there, especially because my time in Boca was very short and I would have liked to be there more, but time will tell if I have that possibility and they give it to me.”

Thankfully, we can’t see that happening any time soon and Mac Allister’s comments highlight how happy he seems to be on Merseyside, enjoying life as a Liverpool player.

The midfielder seems to be a player who understands what it means to play for Liverpool, a club of its history, and understands the supporters, the city and the community it represents.

Speaking before last week’s League Cup final, Mac Allister said: “When I signed for this club I said I wanted to win trophies, that is what every player wants and that is what I want.”

One down, plenty more to come for the Reds’ no.10.