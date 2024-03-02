Darwin Nunez scored in the 99th minute to win the game for Liverpool at Nottingham Forest – what a moment that could prove to be in the title race!

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League (27), City Ground

March 2, 2024

Goal

Nunez 99′ (assist: Mac Allsiter)

Missing 10 first-team players, including Mo Salah still, Jurgen Klopp‘s lineup options were limited. Joe Gomez remained in midfield, with Wataru Endo back in the squad but only fit enough for the bench.

The Reds, in their purple away kit, had plenty of the ball early on but weren’t able to create any clear cut chances.

A brilliant save from Kelleher in the 23rd minute denied Elanga when he was put through one-vs-one after Mac Allister had missed a chance at the other end.

A good block denied Luis Diaz soon after, while Bobby Clark – making his first league start – fired over from distance.

Cody Gakpo wasted a good chance shortly before the break, heading to nobody when played in behind.

Half time: Forest 0-0 Liverpool

A good move soon after the interval ended with Andy Robertson‘s shot being pushed wide, as Klopp’s side pushed for the opener.

The hour mark saw Endo and Darwin Nunez introduced from the bench, which immediately gave Liverpool more threat in attack with a forward actually capable of making a run in behind.

Elanga came within inches of putting the home side ahead, while Gakpo wasted another good chance by blasting wide at the near post after being played in by Nunez.

Diaz saw a shot fly wide, making it 16 shots for Liverpool but just one on target.

The 84th minute saw a last roll of the dice from the bench with Jayden Danns coming on.

It looked like it was two points dropped until deep into stoppage time when Nunez headed in Mac Allister’s cross in the 99th minute!

Unbelievable scenes.

A penny for the thoughts of the gutter Forest fans who sang about poverty for half the match and had been singing about a ‘shit Andy Carroll’ when Nunez came on to score his 14th goal of the season.

TIA Man of the Match: Virgil van Dijk

Referee: Paul Tierney

Nott’m Forest: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi

Subs: Turner, Felipe, Niakhate, Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Gardner, Awoniyi, Ribeiro

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley (Tsimikas 84′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Endo 60′); Gomez, Mac Allister, Clark (Nunez 60′); Elliott (Szoboszlai 76′), Diaz, Gakpo (Danns 84′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Quansah, McConnell, Koumas

Next Match: Sparta Prague (away, Thursday 7 March)