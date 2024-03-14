Interest in Luis Diaz from the continent continues to surface, and Paris Saint-Germain’s rumoured pull to the winger is said to be real, though no approach has been made.

The 27-year-old is enjoying his most prolific season with Liverpool, scoring 11 goals and setting up a further three during a season that has seen him play the second-most minutes of any Red to date.

Jurgen Klopp has relied heavily on the winger, who has missed only two games due to personal reasons – a record that few could boast to have better.

During the summer, Diaz was subject to interest from Saudi Arabia, and now the Colombian reporter who reported Diaz’s move to Anfield, Pipe Sierra, has stated PSG’s interest is “real.”

The French side have the Colombian on “their list of options for the summer market,” but currently they “have not contacted him” over any possible transfer.

? El interés del #PSG en Luis Díaz (27) es real; lo tienen en su lista de opciones para el mercado de verano. Sin embargo, hoy día no existe ningún avance y tampoco se han contactado con el #Liverpool ?? ? El extremo colombiano tiene más de 3 años de contrato con los ‘reds’ pic.twitter.com/mWF9DJk7P9 — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) March 13, 2024

PSG are in the market for a forward with Kylian Mbappe finally expected to make the move to Real Madrid, but Diaz will not be the only option name linked to the French giants.

We can expect to see Mohamed Salah linked once more, it’s inevitable really, but Liverpool have a strong negotiating hand should the need arise to show it.

Barcelona are also rumoured to have interest in Diaz, a club the No. 10 supported as a boy, like many in South America.

It is an interesting time for the Liverpool squad as a new manager, in addition to the restructuring of personnel behind the scenes, will inevitably shake things up.

For example, should Xabi Alonso be named the next Reds boss, he doesn’t utilise wingers in the way that Jurgen Klopp does, favouring three centre-backs and wing-backs.

The next few months are certainly going to be interesting for Liverpool Football Club, but they are in a strong position with Diaz irrespective of what happens, with a contract running until 2027.