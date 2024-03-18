While the first team fell short against Manchester opposition on Sunday, Liverpool U21s celebrated a strong 2-0 win over Man City as Rhys Williams scored.

Liverpool U21s 2-0 Man City U21s

Premier League 2, AXA Training Centre

March 17, 2024

Goals: Kone-Doherty 61′, Williams 76′

It was a frustrating day for Jurgen Klopp‘s senior side at Old Trafford as they suffered a 4-3 collapse at the hands of Man United in the FA Cup.

Earlier on Sunday, however, the club’s U21s earned a 2-0 victory over Man City at the AXA Training Centre, with plenty to celebrate.

There was a first U21s goal in seven months for Trent Kone-Doherty, the 17-year-old winger, while Williams continued his recovery from injury with a header on his third start back.

And, off the bench, there was also a first appearance since September for Isaac Mabaya, the 19-year-old who was on the cusp of a first-team breakthrough before a series of injuries.

Williams saw his January loan to Port Vale break down on before he was able to debut, as the League One side cancelled the deal after just 16 days due to fitness concerns – having already had his stay at Aberdeen terminated early.

The 23-year-old is spending the rest of the season building up minutes with Barry Lewtas‘ young Reds, providing an experienced foil for Amara Nallo and Carter Pinnington.

Nallo, Kaide Gordon, Lewis Koumas and Fabian Mrozek all swapped senior duties for the U21s as part of Lewtas’ starting lineup, in a game that Liverpool dominated.

Player-coach Jay Spearing was also in the side, having seen his red card in the previous 0-0 draw with Reading rescinded after a mistaken handball shout.

Mabaya replaced opening goalscorer Kone-Doherty in the closing stages while Melkamu Frauendorf made his second cameo after an injury of his own.

Man City, who saw Mahamadou Susoho sent off in stoppage time, run the risk of finishing bottom of the 26-man league, sitting 24th after this defeat and, having played four games more, only two points clear of Newcastle in 26th.

As of this season, however, there is no promotion or relegation when it comes to the top tier of U21s football in England.

Liverpool are eight points off Tottenham at the top having played a game more, with a trip to Blackburn next up.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Miles, Pinnington, Williams, Nallo; Spearing, Davidson, Laffey; Gordon (Pennington 90+4′), Kone-Doherty (Mabaya 83′), Koumas (Frauendorf 87′)

Subs not used: O.Kelly, Furnell-Gill

Next match: Blackburn U21s (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, April 6, 12pm (BST)