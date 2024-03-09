Jurgen Klopp broke the 1,000-goal barrier in his 476th game in charge of Liverpool, an incredible tally full of memorable strikes – so here we breakdown that incredible tally.
Thanks to the 5-1 rout at Sparta Prague, the German became only the third manager in club history to oversee 1,000 goals, joining Bill Shankly (1,307) and Tom Watson (1,226).
With only a finite number of games remaining, Klopp is not going to eclipse his predecessors, but there is still plenty of time to get as close as possible.
This is not about looking to the future, though, as we now breakdown the 1,003 goals scored under Klopp.
Goals in each competition
Premier League – 692
Europe – 191
League Cup – 62
FA Cup – 50
Community Shield: 5
Club World Cup – 3
UEFA Super Cup – 2
Top 10 goalscorers
Mo Salah – 205*
Sadio Mane – 120
Roberto Firmino – 111
Diogo Jota – 55
Divock Origi – 41
Philippe Coutinho – 37
Darwin Nunez – 31*
James Milner – 25
Daniel Sturridge – 25
Virgil van Dijk – 23*
Top 5 assist-makers
Mo Salah – 83*
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 79*
Roberto Firmino – 72
Andy Robertson – 64*
James Milner – 43
From the spot
Penalties scored – 60
Most penalty goals:
Mo Salah – 31*
James Milner – 19
Roberto Firmino – 2
When have the goals been scored?
1-15 minutes – 112
16-30 – 150
31-45 – 179
46-60 – 165
61-75 – 173
76-90 – 220
91-120 (extra time) – 4
Which clubs have Klopp’s side scored against most?
Arsenal – 55
Bournemouth – 45
Southampton – 44
Man City – 41
West Ham – 41
Crystal Palace – 41
Leicester – 37
Man United – 34
Watford – 34
Newcastle – 33
Tottenham – 33
Season by season
2015/16 – 87
2016/17 – 92
2017/18 – 135
2018/19 – 115
2019/20 – 117
2020/21 – 97
2021/22 – 147
2022/23 – 103
2023/24 – 110*
