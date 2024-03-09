★ PREMIUM
Salah dominance & late strikes – Jurgen Klopp’s 1,000-goal milestone in numbers!

Jurgen Klopp broke the 1,000-goal barrier in his 476th game in charge of Liverpool, an incredible tally full of memorable strikes – so here we breakdown that incredible tally.

Thanks to the 5-1 rout at Sparta Prague, the German became only the third manager in club history to oversee 1,000 goals, joining Bill Shankly (1,307) and Tom Watson (1,226).

With only a finite number of games remaining, Klopp is not going to eclipse his predecessors, but there is still plenty of time to get as close as possible.

This is not about looking to the future, though, as we now breakdown the 1,003 goals scored under Klopp.

 

Goals in each competition

Premier League – 692
Europe – 191
League Cup – 62
FA Cup – 50
Community Shield: 5
Club World Cup – 3
UEFA Super Cup – 2

 

Top 10 goalscorers

Mohamed Salah celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold, crowning him after breaking record, Anfield vs Man United (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Mo Salah – 205*
Sadio Mane – 120
Roberto Firmino – 111
Diogo Jota – 55
Divock Origi – 41
Philippe Coutinho – 37
Darwin Nunez – 31*
James Milner – 25
Daniel Sturridge – 25
Virgil van Dijk – 23*

 

Top 5 assist-makers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah – 83*
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 79*
Roberto Firmino – 72
Andy Robertson – 64*
James Milner – 43

 

From the spot

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 17, 2019: Liverpool's captain James Milner scores the second goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Penalties scored – 60

Most penalty goals:

Mo Salah – 31*
James Milner – 19
Roberto Firmino – 2

 

When have the goals been scored?

1-15 minutes – 112
16-30 – 150
31-45 – 179
46-60 – 165
61-75 – 173
76-90 – 220
91-120 (extra time) – 4

 

Which clubs have Klopp’s side scored against most?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 29, 2018: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores the fifth goal with team-mates during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arsenal – 55
Bournemouth – 45
Southampton – 44
Man City – 41
West Ham – 41
Crystal Palace – 41
Leicester – 37
Man United – 34
Watford – 34
Newcastle – 33
Tottenham – 33

 

Season by season

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2015/16 – 87
2016/17 – 92
2017/18 – 135
2018/19 – 115
2019/20 – 117
2020/21 – 97
2021/22 – 147
2022/23 – 103
2023/24 – 110*

