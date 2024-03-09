Jurgen Klopp broke the 1,000-goal barrier in his 476th game in charge of Liverpool, an incredible tally full of memorable strikes – so here we breakdown that incredible tally.

Thanks to the 5-1 rout at Sparta Prague, the German became only the third manager in club history to oversee 1,000 goals, joining Bill Shankly (1,307) and Tom Watson (1,226).

With only a finite number of games remaining, Klopp is not going to eclipse his predecessors, but there is still plenty of time to get as close as possible.

This is not about looking to the future, though, as we now breakdown the 1,003 goals scored under Klopp.

Goals in each competition

Premier League – 692

Europe – 191

League Cup – 62

FA Cup – 50

Community Shield: 5

Club World Cup – 3

UEFA Super Cup – 2

Top 10 goalscorers

Mo Salah – 205*

Sadio Mane – 120

Roberto Firmino – 111

Diogo Jota – 55

Divock Origi – 41

Philippe Coutinho – 37

Darwin Nunez – 31*

James Milner – 25

Daniel Sturridge – 25

Virgil van Dijk – 23*

Top 5 assist-makers

Mo Salah – 83*

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 79*

Roberto Firmino – 72

Andy Robertson – 64*

James Milner – 43

From the spot

Penalties scored – 60

Most penalty goals:

Mo Salah – 31*

James Milner – 19

Roberto Firmino – 2

When have the goals been scored?

1-15 minutes – 112

16-30 – 150

31-45 – 179

46-60 – 165

61-75 – 173

76-90 – 220

91-120 (extra time) – 4

Which clubs have Klopp’s side scored against most?

Arsenal – 55

Bournemouth – 45

Southampton – 44

Man City – 41

West Ham – 41

Crystal Palace – 41

Leicester – 37

Man United – 34

Watford – 34

Newcastle – 33

Tottenham – 33

Season by season

2015/16 – 87

2016/17 – 92

2017/18 – 135

2018/19 – 115

2019/20 – 117

2020/21 – 97

2021/22 – 147

2022/23 – 103

2023/24 – 110*