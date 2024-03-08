Steven Gerrard will return to Anfield this month to represent Liverpool FC Legends in the annual LFC Foundation charity match.

The Reds icon will join a host of former teammates for the Legends match against AFC Ajax Legends, which kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday March 23.

LFC fans will once again witness the iconic link up between Gerrard and Fernando Torres, with El Niño set to take part in his first LFC Legends clash.

Gerrard will be part of the LFC squad managed by his former England manager and lifelong Liverpool fan Sven-Goran Eriksson alongside club legends Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes.

The former Reds captain will be playing alongside the likes of Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyypia, Maxi Rodriguez, Dirk Kuyt and many more.

AFC Ajax Legends also boast a strong squad of former stars, with players such as ex-Red Jari Litmanen, Rafael van der Vaart and Ronald de Boer in action on the day.

Almost 55,000 fans have secured their seat so far and tickets are priced at £28 for adults, £8 for juniors and £18 for over-65s. They are available to purchase online here, while disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full details.

Presented by AXA, the fixture will help to raise funds for the LFC Foundation, which is helping to change lives every day through its variety of programmes.

This year, LFC Foundation will use a large proportion of money raised from the game to support its education programmes.

The foundation delivers a variety of education programmes and continues to develop and support projects to tackle a range of social issues, including poor educational outcomes, youth unemployment and young people becoming involved in gangs and crime.

Forever Reds, the club’s official former players association, which provides support to the club’s former players in need of care, particularly during the later stages of their lives, will also receive a proportion of the proceeds raised from the fixture.