Liverpool’s remarkable winning mentality came to the fore yet again in their dramatic 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, with supporters in awe of their heroes.

The Reds were again weakened at the City Ground, and for that reason, it never felt as though a classic would play out.

Caoimhin Kelleher made a big first-half save to keep the score at 0-0, while Andy Robertson saw an effort diverted wide shortly after half-time.

Chances came and went, but just as it looked as though vital points had been dropped, Darwin Nunez headed home in the 99th minute, sending Liverpool four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Reds fans were in ecstasy after the final whistle, hailing the team’s mentality and sensing title glory on social media…

Liverpool this season are utter mentality monsters. You can never count them out under any circumstances. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) March 2, 2024

The kind of moments that win you titles, those. Liverpool no where near their best today but that’s a huge, huge win. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) March 2, 2024

Football miracles, season after season. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 2, 2024

Very few clubs in world football do it like us. Honestly, very few x ?#LFC — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) March 2, 2024

“Football never fails to deliver surprises. That’s why we love the game. Actually, this is typical of Liverpool under Klopp!” – ImperfectStrangla in This Is Anfield’s comments

“The god of football is with Liverpool!” – Claude Ndayizeye on Facebook

Football miracles on nearly a weekly basis, thanks for the time wasting boys xxx — Mari Murphy (@MariCLMurphy) March 2, 2024

That’s this years Villa away isn’t it — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) March 2, 2024

That moment is absolutely huge. It looked like it wasn’t going to happen but if this team, and Klopp through the years, has taught us anything, it’s that you can never write them off. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) March 2, 2024

It’s not just winning that game. It’s the way we won it. It’s the belief it gives you and the doubt it gives those chasing. What a mentality. What a team. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) March 2, 2024

“Oh my days what a win!!!!!! That could well define the title race…COYR” – LFC Pride in This Is Anfield’s comments

“This is what makes champions, doesn’t matter how we win, 3pts is 3pts.” – Martin Snr on Facebook

Absolutely incredible from Liverpool. Never write them off. Ever.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 2, 2024

This club mate. Easiest thing in the world for that to be one game too many. No one would have blamed them. But nah, fuck that. We're winning the lot. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) March 2, 2024

Mane vs Villa vibes that. Team absolutely shot but the mentality monsters keep finding a way. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) March 2, 2024

What a way to win a game, really don't know how they do it but this Liverpool side just keep going and going and going, they don't know the meaning of 'give up', and if one player personifies that it's Darwin Nunez. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) March 2, 2024

This team do not know how to give up. These are the moments that define a season, just how vital could this one prove to be?