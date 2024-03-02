★ PREMIUM
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“That’s this year’s Villa away” – Liverpool fans all say same thing after dramatic late, late winner

Liverpool’s remarkable winning mentality came to the fore yet again in their dramatic 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, with supporters in awe of their heroes.

The Reds were again weakened at the City Ground, and for that reason, it never felt as though a classic would play out.

Caoimhin Kelleher made a big first-half save to keep the score at 0-0, while Andy Robertson saw an effort diverted wide shortly after half-time.

Chances came and went, but just as it looked as though vital points had been dropped, Darwin Nunez headed home in the 99th minute, sending Liverpool four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Reds fans were in ecstasy after the final whistle, hailing the team’s mentality and sensing title glory on social media…

“Football never fails to deliver surprises. That’s why we love the game. Actually, this is typical of Liverpool under Klopp!” – ImperfectStrangla in This Is Anfield’s comments

“The god of football is with Liverpool!” – Claude Ndayizeye on Facebook

“Oh my days what a win!!!!!! That could well define the title race…COYR” – LFC Pride in This Is Anfield’s comments

“This is what makes champions, doesn’t matter how we win, 3pts is 3pts.” – Martin Snr on Facebook

This team do not know how to give up. These are the moments that define a season, just how vital could this one prove to be?

