You may have noticed after the final whistle at Nottingham Forest that a young fan suddenly appeared with the squad on the pitch, and it is thanks to the club’s bench and Andy Robertson.

Darwin Nunez‘s last-gasp winner at the City Ground sent travelling fans into delirium and Forest’s fans into a fit of rage, having been only moments away from a valuable point.

The fallout from the game has been extraordinary. Paul Tierney’s decision to award a drop ball to Liverpool after a head injury to Ibrahima Konate was even laughably described as a “monumental error” by ex-ref Mike Dean.

Not sure there was this much fallout and debate over a goal that was given but never actually awarded, strange that.

Nevertheless, there was plenty of anger directed Liverpool’s way inside the ground, and a video has now surfaced showing the team’s bench being aggressively called “cheats,” among other choice words.

A young Liverpool fan was in that area of the ground and Robertson can be seen lifting him over the hoardings to help move him away as fans grew more aggressive.

He was later spotted with both Jurgen Klopp and Harvey Elliott as the team celebrated with the away end, a special memory for him, no doubt, not that it should have come to that.

Klopp also had time for the youngster and his mum in the tunnel after the match, lifting the boy into his arms for a couple of photos and, no doubt, exchanging some brilliant words.

Klopp comforting his unused sub ? pic.twitter.com/khPWBtVtLx — Paul (@O1Paul) March 2, 2024

The scenes are disgusting. We know how significant results can be but to act in that manner, especially when there are kids around, is inexcusable.

Moreover, the poverty chants that reverberated around the stadium throughout the match only amplified the lack of class that was on show on Saturday. Be better, Forest.