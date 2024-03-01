Trent Alexander-Arnold dons retro Liverpool kits in exclusive interview

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is the cover star of the new issue of renowned football magazine FourFourTwo.

The Reds’ vice-captain is pictured in retro Liverpool shirts for the feature, where he discusses his mindset as he took that corner vs. Barcelona, becoming more of a leader, how to dethrone Manchester City, England and Euro 2024 desires, and his ambitions for the future.

The interview also includes his desire to become the best player in the world and goes into detail about his changing role in the team – both as vice-captaincy and tactically.

FourFourTwo were with Trent for an hour at a secret location in his hometown of West Derby in Liverpool.

He wore two classic Liverpool shirts, including the iconic 1980s Candy home shirt, and the 1994 tracksuit which were supplied by Classic Football Shirts.

In addition to the interview in the magazine, which is on sale now, there will be a ten-minute video interview on FourFourTwo’s YouTube channel next week.

FourFourTwo deputy editor Matthew Ketchell told This Is Anfield:

“I first interviewed Trent in 2018 at his house just after Liverpool beat Roma in the first leg of the Champions League semi final.

“Trent in 2024 is a more serious and focused person, we had a really good chat and he spoke in detail about things like becoming the best player in the world one day, how he doesn’t fear mistakes and how he is relishing his new leadership role at the club.

“He also told me that he believes Covid robbed Liverpool of Premier League points and goals records in 2019/20 and why winning the league again will mean more to Liverpool than it would Manchester City.

“He’s a cool, clever dude and I enjoyed speaking to him – hopefully I’ll get to do part three in a few years time.”

* You can order the new, April issue of FourFourTwo, here.