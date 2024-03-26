Though Real Madrid hold an interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold as he nears the final year of his contract, there is “no indication” he wants to leave Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key players whose contract is set to expire in 2025, with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah also entering their final 12 months this summer.

That has led to speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid for the right-back, with claims first emerging last week via Fabrizio Romano among other sources.

Unsurprisingly, that has sparked fears among fans that their No. 66 could soon depart for the Bernabeu.

But according to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Alexander-Arnold “has given no indication he wants to join Real.”

Steele claims that “there has been talk in football circles for several months” that Real would pursue the England international, but “there is nothing to seriously worry fans.”

“Alexander-Arnold loves the idea of one day becoming captain at Anfield and was keen to be part of a new ‘cycle of success’ at the club starting last summer,” the journalist adds.

It is still pondered that Real’s “pulling power” could prove tempting for the 25-year-old but, again, “no indications of that have come yet.”

That talks over extensions have not developed yet could be a concern, but could also be explained by the uncertainty off the pitch.

With the appointments of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, movement can be expected, though decisions could still hinge on their replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

But Alexander-Arnold is not simply a Klopp player; his affinity for Liverpool transcends the success he has enjoyed after his breakthrough under the current manager.

Raised in West Derby, he is a lifelong supporter whose dream was to represent his club – and ultimately become captain.

That will happen eventually, with Van Dijk already 32, while Alexander-Arnold’s evolution as a player will be hugely exciting for the next manager.

After the vice-captain’s assertion that trophies “mean more” to Liverpool and their fans than they do Man City‘s, Klopp summed it up perfectly.

“He is born in Liverpool, he stood on the bins [watching training] before he played for the club, he played through all youth teams,” he told reporters.

“What would you think in that situation? One of our slogan, which I love, is ‘This Means More’, and it means more – to us.

“We have no clue 100 percent what it means to other people but what happens here means more to us.”