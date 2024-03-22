In news that shouldn’t come as a shock to anybody, one of the biggest clubs in the world are monitoring the situation of one of the best players in the world.

That’s the case for Real Madrid as Trent Alexander-Arnold enters the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract this summer.

These latest headlines are stirred by the ultimate rumour reporter, Fabrizio Romano, who states on ‘X’ that “Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contract situation at Liverpool.”

Of course they are.

Romano adds: “Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage.”

Of course they don’t.

Romano says: “There’s no indication of player’s views so far.”

There are plenty of indications of the player’s view, the Liverpudlian who was named vice-captain last and repeatedly spoken of his desire to captain the club.

However, the 25-year-old has not spoken directly on his contract, despite entering the final 12 months at the end of this season.

A new contract for Trent, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, is one of the many priorities for incoming sporting director Richard Hughes and chief Michael Edwards.

Alexander-Arnold is represented by PLG Agency, which was founded two years ago by the former Liverpool scout Ian Barrigan, who is credited with discovering Trent’s talent as a child and has been a key part of his journey.

Liverpool will be eager to secure their talisman and iconic player, whose current deal is claimed to be around £200,000 per week. It will likely require a significant increase to secure a new long-term deal.

Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined with a knee injury that’s kept him out of the last nine games, but is aiming to return in the week after the international break.

He is “optimistically” eyeing the clash with Sheffield United at Anfield on April 4 for a possible comeback.

Three players whose contracts expire this summer, Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian, are expected to leave the club.