Trent Alexander-Arnold is increasing his workload at the AXA Training Centre this week, as he looks to make his return from a long-term knee injury.

Alexander-Arnold has been sidelined since the 3-1 win over Burnley on February 10, missing the last nine games so far after sustaining knee ligament damage.

Last week, however, Jurgen Klopp explained that he and Diogo Jota would have a “chance” of being involved “the week after” the visit of Brighton on March 31.

That suggested they would be available for the return to Old Trafford on April 7.

But the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports that, as Alexander-Arnold takes “another step in his recovery,” he has set an earlier return date.

Instead, the 25-year-old is “optimistically” eyeing the clash with Sheffield United at Anfield on April 4 for a possible comeback.

While he is likely to be eased back in, with Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez both available to start in his place, the No. 66 will almost certainly reclaim his spot when fit.

The hope may be, then, that he could come off the bench against Sheffield United before a possible starting role at Man United three days later.

But with Liverpool’s medical staff seeing a number of players suffer re-injury already this season after being perceived to have been rushed back, there will be caution taken with Alexander-Arnold.

It is excellent news either way that the injury situation appears to be easing, with Curtis Jones also expected to be back against Brighton.

Stefan Bajcetic is in line to return to team training after the international break, and Alisson may be next back as he recovers from a serious hamstring issue.

Neither Joel Matip or Thiago are likely to play again this season, while Ben Doak could recover from a knee injury of his own in time for the run-in but would not feature heavily.