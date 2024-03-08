Jurgen Klopp has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold from criticism over his suggestion that Liverpool’s recent trophy wins have meant more to supporters than big-spending Man City‘s.

Speaking to FourFourTwo ahead of the two title rivals facing off on Sunday, Alexander-Arnold controversially said: “Our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially.”

Those comments were subsequently mocked by City striker Erling Haaland, who responded: “I’ve been here one year and won the treble and it was quite a nice feeling, I do not think he knows exactly this feeling.”

However, Klopp has now backed his vice-captain, insisting all those with strong ties to the club have a similar feeling – one which is only amplified by the fact that silverware has been won less frequently than at City.

He said: “I am not sure how often in this club we have to say that you know how much we respect the opponent – in this case City – and mean it.

“Pep is the best manager in the world. I have no problem, I have a really good life with not being even close to that, it’s absolutely fine, believe me.

“They have incredible players, in the moment they have probably the best No. 9, Haaland, scores when he wants.

“Kevin De Bruyne will go down in history, in the end there will be a discussion: was it Steven Gerrard or is it Kevin De Bruyne? Imagine getting in this conversation.

“They have Phil Foden, probably the best English player at the moment.

“We all respect that, Trent respects that, but he is born in Liverpool, he stood on the bins [watching training] before he played for the club, he played through all youth teams.

“What would you think in that situation? One of our slogan, which I love, is ‘This Means More’, and it means more – to us.

“We have no clue 100 percent what it means to other people but what happens here means more to us.

“We had, two years ago, a parade after winning the League Cup and FA Cup, losing a Champions League final the night before, losing the league by a point.

“Tell me a city where you have a parade and it looks like we won all these trophies without having them.

“The club is special to us. If it is not special to other people, we can’t change that. But if we feel it like, why shouldn’t we be allowed to say it? It is just how he feels and we feel and I have absolutely no problem with that.

“I am pretty sure – I didn’t read it, I just got told you would ask me – [Trent] showed his respect as well.

“In the last decade Man City is the most successful club in England definitely, and maybe in Europe as well, they could have won the Champions League more often, but in England it is ridiculous the record they have.

“It means a lot to their people, I’m sure. But, for us, maybe just for the fact we didn’t win that many, it feels good as well.

“We are not in the situation of winning five league titles in a row and then realising after number six, number five was better, but that’s it.

“You love these kinds of interviews where somebody says what he thinks and then the whole world tells you it’s not right what you think. It is still allowed that we think what we want, other people out there think much worse things and we should talk more about that probably.

“There is nothing wrong with what Trent said from my point of view.”

Klopp jokingly referenced Alexander-Arnold’s comments again later in his press conference when he was asked how crucial the Anfield factor can be for Liverpool on Sunday.

He continued: “I don’t have to tell that. Anfield has, from time to time, a real impact on our game!

“Yeah, the atmosphere in the stadium that our people can create…am I allowed to say it is second to none or is anyone offended by that? It is really good and energising, massive.

“These are the games you want to play, these are the games you want to get a ticket and the games you want to watch. Yes, Anfield is for us a massive factor.

“It would be a bit embarrassing if I would say today, ‘Please help us’. People will.”