A trip to Old Trafford with a place in the FA Cup semi-final on the line, Liverpool won’t need extra motivation for this one! Here’s how you can watch online and on TV.

Man United await Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the quarter-final, two clubs in contrasting moods on and off the pitch as one pushes for the league title – amid other honours – and the other desperate to hang onto their final trophy chance.

Nerves always accompany this fixture, irrespective of form but let’s hope Klopp’s men prove there was never any need to be concerned.

A place at Wembley is up for grabs. Into these, Reds!

The match gets underway at 3.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30m in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ITV 1, which is available to live stream on the ITV X streaming service here.

US Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream with Sportsnet Now here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

