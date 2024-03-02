Liverpool have a huge league game on their hands at Nottingham Forest, with a won non-negotiable for Jurgen Klopp‘s side. Here’s how to watch online and on TV.

It has been quite the week for the Reds, despite the continual injury blows, the mood is high off the back of victories and the club’s youngsters seizing their moments.

And, now, after two cup games, it is time to focus back on the Premier League as Liverpool travel to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

There are some nerves for this one, but let’s hope Liverpool show us there was no reason for any concern. Into these, Reds!

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

UK Viewers

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

US Viewers

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Canada Viewers

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

