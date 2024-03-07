Liverpool are finally back in Europa League action this evening as they visit Sparta Prague in the last 16. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream live.

The Reds’ last European tie was back in December, when they closed the group stage off with a 2-1 loss at Union SG – still only their fourth defeat of the season.

Having bypassed the playoffs after topping Group E, Liverpool were drawn against Czech First League leaders Sparta Prague for two legs in the last 16.

Liverpool are already favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, but it is unlikely to be a straightforward first leg in Prague despite key names returning.

The match gets underway at 5.45pm (GMT) – or 6.45pm in Prague, 12.45pm in New York, 9.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 9.45pm in Dubai and 8.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Sparta Prague vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Sparta Prague vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Sparta Prague vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

