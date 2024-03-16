Liverpool will meet Atalanta in their Europa League quarter-final tie, a fixture that sits within a very busy April period for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The price of success is one game after another, and the Reds’ pursuit of more silverware ensures they will need to safely navigate beyond Serie A’s Atalanta after the draw was confirmed on Friday.

Their Europa League opponents reached the last eight with a 3-1 aggregate win over Sporting CP, a team managed by Ruben Amorim, a contender for the Liverpool job in the summer.

Liverpool will host the first leg of the quarter-final on April 11 before travelling to Italy on April 18 for the second leg, games that sit between important league fixtures.

So, would do the Reds face before and after both quarter-final legs?

Important to note, if Liverpool progress to the FA Cup semi-final with a win against Man United, the semi-final will see the league trip to Fulham pushed back to a later date.

The Merseyside derby at Goodison still needs a new date, and currently there are only two free midweeks for postponed games to slot into, April 24/25 and May 15/16.

The abovementioned run sees the Reds play five games in the space of 13 days, but the schedule will be of no surprise to Klopp and Co. as they look set to play every midweek and weekend until the end of the season.

At this stage of the campaign, Liverpool will hope to have the likes of Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold after Klopp offered a positive update on their comebacks.

Alisson will also be expected to be nearing his return in the month of April after a serious hamstring injury, though Caoimhin Kelleher has ensured his absence hasn’t been keenly felt.