Alisson has admitted his two-month absence from the Liverpool team was “really hard” for him, but he’s ready to be “part of the fight” to improve and finish the season strongly.

A serious hamstring injury in mid-February forced the Brazilian to miss 13 games, his longest stretch out of the team since 2019.

Alisson has admitted he is not a great spectator and that his time in the treatment room was not the easiest for him.

The 31-year-old old told the press of his spell out of the side: “It was really hard for me.

“I am a guy that when I am at home, injured or resting, I don’t like to watch football because I get too excited and I want to play, I want to be part of every game.

“But I knew that it wasn’t possible for me so I tried to make the best of my treatment and recovery, I spent a lot of time on a bed getting treatment and in the gym to get strong for when I came back, to be in a good shape – maybe better than I was before.

“It was eight weeks working double sessions every day, maybe three sessions, so it was really hard for me.

“And seeing the team fighting for titles, I have a lot of desire to be part of that fight. Thank God I am here and I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The Brazilian returned to the starting lineup in the defeat to Crystal Palace and at a time when Liverpool are faltering, but he kept it simple when asked about getting back to winning ways.

“[We have had] two bad results, [but] I think we cannot make the mistake of making these bigger than it is,” Alisson said.

“Of course losing 3-0 at home is something that we cannot accept as Liverpool players. We have to improve our performances, of course.

“But if I would be more precise on the things we have to do better, it is we have to go back to keeping clean sheets and try to score the chances that we have, the clear chances that we have in front of the goal.

“I am saying that because I trust my strikers a lot, I trust my defenders a lot and I know the quality that we have as a team.

“So if we do that as a team, defend as a team, attack as a team, improving these kind of things then I think we can go back to winning games.”