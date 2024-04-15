On the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, tributes were paid across football to the 97 who lost their lives and the families and survivors affected.

April 15 will forever be a poignant day in the history of sport, with 96 supporters attending a football and never returning home, and another losing his life years later.

The events of Hillsborough are indelibly marked in football, and now 35 years on, clubs continue to pay tribute to the 97 and those affected.

Our thoughts today, as always, are with all those affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough and the 97 fans who will never be forgotten. You’ll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/NHddcrzfxm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2024

On this day, rivalries with Liverpool are set aside and respect is shown, with Nottingham Forest – the Reds’ opponents on that day in Sheffield in 1989 – among the first to honour the 97.

Today we remember those who tragically lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster 35 years ago. The thoughts of everyone at Nottingham Forest are with all those who have been affected ?? pic.twitter.com/WYpxfyGV56 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 15, 2024

This banner created by @GwladysSt1938 was intended to be displayed at the Burnley game last weekend – our closest home fixture to the anniversary of Hillsborough – but heavy winds meant it could not be unveiled for safety reasons. ??? https://t.co/B31wwU7zjk pic.twitter.com/klLZNqqLbX — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2024

Nobody should ever attend a football match and not come home. Our thoughts are with @LFC as we remember the 97 supporters who lost their lives as a result of the Hillsborough tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Ilrrg1VVDx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2024

Today, we remember the 97 men, women and children who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the tragedy. They will never be forgotten. https://t.co/9jviuyHyjg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 15, 2024

Sending our thoughts to the @LFC football family and all those impacted by the events that took place at Hillsborough 35 years ago today ? https://t.co/znZgzjIZpI — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2024

Today our thoughts are with @LFC and those who lost loved ones in the Hillsborough Stadium disaster on 15 April 1989 ? https://t.co/3K48E0uLvG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2024

On the anniversary of the Hillsborough Stadium tragedy, we remember the 97 supporters who lost their lives. We will never forget them. — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 15, 2024

On the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club continue to be with the families of the 97. You'll Never Walk Alone ?? — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 15, 2024

Our thoughts today are with @LFC, the loved ones of the 97 victims, and everyone who remains affected by the Hillsborough disaster, 35 years on. You’ll Never Walk Alone. ???#BCAFC https://t.co/fdojAslT8R — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) April 15, 2024

Today, we remember the 97 @LFC fans who lost their lives following the tragic events at Hillsborough 35 years ago ?? ??? pic.twitter.com/28gjV7ARDz — Gladbach (@borussia_en) April 15, 2024

Remembering all those affected by the tragic events at Hillsborough 35 years ago today ?? https://t.co/GMwKNNWjcp — Northampton Town (@ntfc) April 15, 2024

Nobody should go to the match and not return home. This morning, our Head Coach Steven Schumacher and his coaching staff laid a wreath at the Hillsborough Memorial ahead of the 35th anniversary of the tragedy. The 97 men, women and children who lost their lives on April 15,… pic.twitter.com/48MVYWMCgv — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 13, 2024

Floral tribute from @ManUtd at the game tonight to mark the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster #lfc #mufc pic.twitter.com/tTwPCGIxM6 — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) April 12, 2024

On Sunday, a minute’s silence was held at Anfield before kickoff between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, with away supporters praised for an impeccably observed tribute.

A mosaic was displayed on the Kop, while Monday brought further tributes from the club at the Hillsborough Memorial.

Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk were joined by Kenny Dalglish and chief executive Billy Hogan, as well as club ambassadors Ian Rush, John Barnes and Natasha Dowie, in laying wreaths outside the stadium.

Flags are being flown at half-mast throughout the day, and at 3.06pm – the minute the FA Cup semi-final was stopped – 97 biodegradable balloons will be released at Anfield.

At a time when rivalries are intensifying on and off the field, the anniversary of Hillsborough brings clubs across England and beyond together in a show of respect.

Rest in peace the 97. You’ll Never Walk Alone.