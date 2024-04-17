Liverpool had 26 players training ahead of their trip to Atalanta in the Europa League, on which they need to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Atalanta, the squad trained in Kirkby before flying out to Italy for Thursday night’s match in Bergamo.

Dry conditions greeted the team for training as 26 players took part, with Jurgen Klopp keeping a watchful eye over proceedings.

In front of the cameras, the squad warmed up in lines before moving on to some light passing practice. As usual, once the cameras were out of sight, the real session could began.

Klopp has a selection conundrum against Atalanta with several of his go-to names out of form, meaning he could reward the likes of Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott for their strong performances from the bench of late.

The notable names included in the first team squad for training were Jayden Danns, James McConnell and Bobby Clark, all of whom have impressed when called upon this season.

Having played half an hour in Liverpool U21s’ 3-0 win at Old Trafford last Friday, and featured on the bench for the first team the previous night, Stefan Bajcetic was also in training.

His first senior appearance since September is unlikely to come against Atalanta, though, despite Klopp being short in the defensive midfield area.

Conor Bradley was the notable absentee, as expected, with the right-back now sidelined for “up to three weeks,” report Sky Sports.

Thankfully, an initial scan revealed his ankle injury was not as bad as feared.

Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Thiago all remain out with long-term injuries.

Liverpool squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Jota, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns