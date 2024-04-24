Everton 2-0 Liverpool: Klopp’s final derby ends in miserable defeat

Jurgen Klopp‘s final Merseyside derby ended in a miserable defeat, all but ending Liverpool’s outside title hopes.

Everton 2-0 Liverpool

Premier League (35), Goodison Park

April 24, 2024

Goals

Branthwaite 27′

Calvert-Lewin 58′

Liverpool conceded first, their forwards missed a load of clear chances, and their players looked tired, frustrated and out of ideas. A first defeat away to Everton since Roy Hodgson was in charge and they played like a team managed by Roy Hodgson.

For his final Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp made six changes to the side that started at Fulham on Sunday, bringing Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah back into the attack.

A chaotic opening 10 minutes should have seen both sides score.

First, there was a massive scare as Alisson brought down Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a penalty, but fortunately a VAR review showed the Everton forward was offside. The home side certainly started on the front foot.

Liverpool themselves, though, should have been ahead in the 10th minute when a superb pass from Trent for Salah looked like a certain goal in the middle but neither Nunez or Jones could get on the end for a tap in.

Liverpool were doing themselves no favours, giving away free-kicks around the box and needed a good save from Alisson to keep out Calvert-Lewin’s header.

It was no surprise, then, when an eighth foul in the opening half hour eventually led to Everton‘s opener. Liverpool defended the set piece awfully and centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite put the home side ahead.

The 22nd time this season that Liverpool conceded the first goal of the game.

Nunez missed a glorious chance for an equaliser on 35 minutes, showing a complete lack of composure in front of goal and just blasting his shot at Pickford.

Luis Diaz then fired straight at Pickford, albeit a more difficult chance, as Liverpool’s forwards continued to show their lack of clinical finishing.

A minute later, Salah scuffed a shot then smashed the follow up over. Absolutely no composure or ruthlessness.

Half time: Everton 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool started the second half slightly better, at least able to control the game more and push into the final third.

But it was no surprise when Everton doubled their lead off another set piece, Calvert-Lewin with a free header just before the hour.

Diaz, one of the few players to come out of the game with any credit, struck the woodwork – but any comeback never looked remotely likely.

Two final subs, bringing on Tsimikas and Gomez, showed Klopp had given up.

Klopp had lost just one of his 18 matches against the Blues – a behind-closed-doors game at Anfield in February 2021 – but ends his Liverpool career with just two wins in eight attempts at Goodison.

Klopp’s farewell has turned into a horror movie. ‘You lost the league at Goodison Park’ sand the home fans but the truth is Liverpool have never looked good enough to win the title.

TIA Man of the Match: Luis Diaz

Referee: Andy Madley

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Harrison, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Young, Hunt, Onana, Gomes, Warrington, Danjuma, Chermiti

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 84′), Konate (Quansah 63′), Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 84′); Mac Allister, Szoboszlai (Endo 63′), Jones (Elliott 63′); Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs not used: Kelleher, Clark, Gravenberch, Danns

Next Match: West Ham (away, Saturday 27 April)