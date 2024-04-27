Throughout the first half of West Ham vs. Liverpool, TNT commentators Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist criticised the “flat” atmosphere for a 12.30pm kickoff.

With both sides suffering major setbacks in their previous games – West Ham losing 5-2 to Crystal Palace and Liverpool beaten 2-0 by Everton – a reaction was expected.

But it was a slow start in east London, with few real opportunities until Luis Diaz struck the post, which was soon followed by Jarrod Bowen’s opener.

In the gantry were the TNT Sports duo of Fletcher and McCoist, who are arguably two of the best commentators on rotation in the UK.

Much of their focus in the first half, though, was on the lack of atmosphere in the London Stadium, with McCoist confused at why it felt so “flat.”

Given it was a 12.30pm kickoff and both sides – albeit with slim hopes – were left with their major objectives out of reach beforehand, perhaps there should have been little surprise.

Liverpool supporters pointed this out on social media – and were joined by rival fans watching on, too.

Fans were baffled that they couldn’t work it out…

TNT commentary baffled that two teams whose seasons are effectively over, being made to play in the early 12:30 Saturday slot, aren't putting on some amazing spectacle. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 27, 2024

TNT commentators talking about how flat the atmosphere is at a 12.30 kick off ? wtf do you expect!? #WHULIV — Karam (@KaramK07) April 27, 2024

TNT “it’s so flat” without the irony of insisting on 12:30 kickoffs. — Pink Echo (@ThePinkEcho) April 27, 2024

Newsflash. 12:30pm Kick off game is "flat". I'm sure the pay cheques for the commentators and TNT advertising isn't, flat.. — Kenny ?? (@redkenneth77) April 27, 2024

Commentators talking about why the game is so flat. It’s 12:30 kick off – have we ever had a good 12:30 kick off? Like ever? — Albs (@albimakingart) April 27, 2024

Every 12:30 kick off, the TV commentators complain the atmosphere is flat and they never seem to make the connection. #lfc — Alex McGuinness (@alexmcguinness) April 27, 2024

TNT Sports Commentators going on about how flat the game and crowd are with West ham v Liverpool.Maybe if they stop putting matches on at half 12 — johnny kelly (@johnny7kelly) April 27, 2024

TNT wondering why the stadium and the players are flat. It’s because it’s a 12.30 KO !! Just as crap for the fans as the players. No more !!! — Tom Griffin (@tomgriffinaim) April 27, 2024

It wasn’t just Liverpool fans, either…

West Ham v Liverpool: Without any sense of self-awareness or understanding of the impact of their channel’s constant 12.30 kick offs on loyal supporters, Darren Fletcher & Ally McCoist say “I can’t believe the lack of atmosphere in here today.” ? Mmm wonder why it is ? — 1894 (@WeAre1894) April 27, 2024

The commentators on TNT Sport moaning non stop about the atmosphere at West Ham. Let me explain it for you. Fans don’t want 12-30 kick offs!! Not rocket science!! — Woody (@stumpyspurs) April 27, 2024

TNT commentary team is going on about how subdued the atmosphere is. Yeah, it's you lot, putting games on at a stupid time. You deserve to have to transmit this s**t @tntsports #TNT #WHULIV #stoptheearlykickoffs — Dave Ross (@DaveRos63098369) April 27, 2024

In the post-match coverage of the Merseyside derby, Wayne Rooney criticised Virgil van Dijk for bringing up the fact Liverpool had another 12.30pm kickoff to prepare for.

“Just get on with it,” were Rooney’s words, and to an extent the former Everton striker was on the money.

But the point stands that, if broadcasters continue to schedule early kickoffs for teams in such a congested calendar, the fans aren’t always going to be immediately fired up.

It doesn’t just impact the players, it impacts those travelling for hours to watch them – and that, in turn, impacts the spectacle TNT and the rest depend on.