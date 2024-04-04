Jurgen Klopp isn’t short of admirers in the sporting world, with Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel the most recent to add his name to the list of fans.

With Klopp leaving at the end of the season, big names have been queuing up to compliment the German on his achievements at Liverpool.

Now, four-time F1 World Champion Vettel has recognised his compatriot’s achievements, telling Sky Sports: “I’m a big fan because he’s outspoken and I loved it when he came out and introduced himself as the normal one.

“I think that’s why he’s been taking off in the UK because he is what he is.”

"I loved it when he introduced himself as 'the normal one'" ?? Vettel x Klopp ?? pic.twitter.com/mWDo2AAcKm — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 3, 2024

We can’t claim Vettel is a Liverpool fan, with the former racer previously revealing he is an Eintracht Frankfurt supporter, but it certainly seems he has a soft spot for the Reds.

“He’s done some great work in Liverpool,” Vettel continued.

“To round it up it would be the perfect story if he were to succeed, but deep down I don’t think it matters because ultimately he’s won and proven everything already.

“He felt he was ready to move on and I’m certain there are lots of things he’ll miss but lots of things that he moves and looks forward to.

“Short term it might feel like it’s so important, but long term I don’t think it will make a difference. I feel the club of Liverpool have embraced him already and he’ll be part of their story for years and years to come.”

Vettel isn’t the only sporting legend from Germany to have spoken glowingly of Klopp. The six-time Grand Slam-winning tennis player, Boris Becker, is also a well-known fan of the Reds and their manager.

Upon the announcement of Klopp’s departure, Becker wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for everything and more!

“You are one helluva manager and you’ll never be forgotten and more importantly, You’ll Never Walk Alone. The Reds will miss you!”

The respect between the two is mutual, with Klopp telling Bild in 2015: “Boris is the great idol of my childhood and youth.”

The Liverpool boss even wanted to visit Becker when the ex-tennis player had a stint in prison, but this wasn’t allowed.

On SAT TV, Becker said: “We are good friends and I gave his name to the authorities but then they came back and said that he couldn’t come as he was too famous and they were concerned for his safety.”