Andy Robertson – one of few to come away from Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace with any credit – has criticised a “frustrating” run of missed chances.

As Liverpool slumped to a second consecutive defeat in all competitions and a third without a win, their chances of lifting the title faded drastically.

Robertson, whose goal-line clearance in the first half denied Jean-Philippe Mateta a clear second, was arguably the only standout in a game that saw 21 shots on goal, but only six on target and none beating the goalkeeper.

In their last three games against Man United (2-2), Atalanta (0-3) and Crystal Palace (0-1), Liverpool have had 68 shots and 14 big chances, scoring twice.

And speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the left-back stressed that they “have to do better” in front of goal.

"We were poor" Andy Robertson reacts to their 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace ?? pic.twitter.com/0L8e18JEMZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2024

“It’s been the story of the last couple of games. That’s why we’ve been punished in these games,” Robertson explained.

“We are struggling to keep clean sheets just now, I don’t know how many we’ve had in the last 10, 15 games, but it won’t be many.

“When you do that but you’re still creating that many chances, you have to take them, simple as that.

“As a defensive unit as a whole, we have to do better, and as an attacking unit we have to do better – which isn’t a great thing for success.

“So frustrating today, so many chances.

“First half, I thought we were poor. I thought they were on top, they probably could have been more than 1-0 up. Second half, we had enough chances to probably win two or three games.

“When you’re in a title race, you have to be clinical, and we weren’t that today.”

Asked when he felt Liverpool began to struggle to take their chances, Robertson rightly pointed out the loss of momentum after the March international break.

“It’s only really just been lately, since we’ve come back from international duty we’ve not been as clinical in front of goal,” he continued.

“Which, like I say, when you’re going for titles and you’re going for trophies, it’s not a great thing to have.

“We’re obviously off the boil in front of goal, that’s clear. We’ve now had two games, one in the Europa League, one in the league, and no goals at Anfield, which is very, very rare.

“And we’ve been punished for it, which, when you get to this late part in the season, you can’t really do. You get punished and now obviously the teams around us will win games.

“But today’s done now, unfortunately. A lot of regrets obviously in the changing room, which we didn’t want at the start of the day. We have to move on and that’s the only thing we can do now.

He added: “I think all the strikers had a chance and if you don’t take them, then you get punished.

“We definitely had enough chances to win the game today and it’s extremely frustrating.”