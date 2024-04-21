Trent Alexander-Arnold was back on the scoresheet for the first time since his last goal against Fulham, but Jurgen Klopp feels Harvey Elliott is partly responsible.

Liverpool’s vice-captain unleashed a pinpoint free-kick to open the scoring at Craven Cottage, a strike he curled beautifully over Fulham‘s wall.

It marked the end of a long wait for a goal contribution after his recent 12-game absence, and Alexander-Arnold enjoyed every moment as he helped his side to a much-needed win.

“It felt good and it looked good, from what I saw,” the No. 66 told the BBC. “The lads told me it was very good!

“You can tell from their smiles and how excited they are that it was a good finish. It was exciting to score again.

“It’s been a tough couple of months for me – not being able to play and do what I love – so it’s an amazing feeling to be back out there.

“I’m enjoying my football and feeling like I’m playing well, as well. It’s good to play football, man. It’s the best thing to do.”

Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick came only minutes after another from a similar position outside the box but on the opposite side, which was taken by Elliott, who hit the wall with his low attempt.

“Harvey had the right idea, just not the execution,” Alexander-Arnold explained having revealed Liverpool’s analysis showed the Fulham wall typically jumps at those moments.

And it is why Klopp claimed “10 to 15 percent” of the goal ought to be Elliott’s, with the Reds’ second attempt proving fruitful having learned from the first.

“I think Harvey Elliott has 10 to 15 percent of [Trent’s] goal, because we analysed Fulham and saw the wall is jumping, and [we] told Harvey to try to go under it.

“They were obviously not jumping, only a little bit, so Harvey could not get through. The crowd was laughing, but I’m pretty sure if I watch it back the wall didn’t jump as high as they usually do.

“So great free-kick, [Trent] has that from time to time. We needed it, it was a great goal. Trent was exceptional, and it’s super helpful to have him back.”