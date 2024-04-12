Jamie Carragher’s latest claim on Liverpool’s chances of silverware may prove divisive, after he argued the “only consolation” for losing 3-0 to Atalanta.

The Reds suffered a major blow to their chances of reaching the Europa League semi-finals as they conceded three times without reply at Anfield.

A 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the first leg of their quarter-final means they have it all to do when they travel to Bergamo for the decider next Thursday.

It was a result widely considered one of the worst of Klopp’s entire reign – given the context of the tie and the players available – and Carragher was among those to respond emotionally.

As the former Liverpool centre-back turned pundit took to Twitter to give his immediate thoughts, he pointed out his “only consolation” for the loss.

Awful result & performance from Liverpool, the only consolation about getting beat so heavily is Jurgen should play a full second string in the second leg & go all in for the league! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 11, 2024

“Awful result and performance from Liverpool,” he wrote.

“The only consolation about getting beat so heavily is Jurgen should play a full second string in the second leg and go all in for the league!”

While there may have been an element of tongue-in-cheek from Carragher, the sentiment is one that no doubt many Liverpool fans would share.

A tired and disjointed display at Anfield, with six changes to the side, came after a frustrating 2-2 draw at Man United in the league, in a game Liverpool should have put to bed.

It could be argued, then, that Klopp does not have the resources to push for trophies in both the Premier League and Europa League.

That would only be due to fatigue, of course, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota returning to the squad in midweek and Alisson also rejoining full training.

With only Thiago, Joel Matip and Ben Doak sidelined, Liverpool will find themselves with the most depth they have enjoyed for much of the season.

The prospect of going “all in” to win the Premier League is, of course, offset by the challenges of Arsenal and Man City, with only goal difference separating Liverpool and the Gunners and a point between them and City.